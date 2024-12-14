M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 65,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $1,928,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.