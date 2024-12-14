National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.