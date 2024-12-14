National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 955 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 455.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PCY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

