NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 53.8% in November

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NCSM opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

