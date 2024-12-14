Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,567. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

