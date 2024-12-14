Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,567. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $8.67.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
