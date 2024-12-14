Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,514. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 10.56 and a 12 month high of 13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of 13.05 and a 200-day moving average of 12.66.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

