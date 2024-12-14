NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth $1,631,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 562,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

