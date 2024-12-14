NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NN Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.
