NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.