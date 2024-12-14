Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 123,800 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of American Healthcare REIT worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

