Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.