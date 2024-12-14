Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,955 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after buying an additional 2,579,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $62,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $131,741.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,139.94. This represents a 32.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $591,649.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,414 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.