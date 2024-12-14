Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $222.18 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 193,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after buying an additional 177,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 26,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.