Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Director Diane B. Cavanaugh Sells 2,000 Shares

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) Director Diane B. Cavanaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $134,056.40. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

