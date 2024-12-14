NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 9,533,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 33,295,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 81.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

