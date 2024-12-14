Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.47. 738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Nutriband Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
