Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.13.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $215.07 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.28 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

