OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 20,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 440,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.32.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

