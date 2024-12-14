Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,267.67.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,823.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,992.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,880.39.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

