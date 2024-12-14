Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

