Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 411,084 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,999,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $215.40 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.15 and a fifty-two week high of $222.97. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

