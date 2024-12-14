Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,803,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,671,000 after purchasing an additional 316,070 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.