Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $109.73 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.