Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 44.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,363,000 after purchasing an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $54,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 124.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSBC opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

