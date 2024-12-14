Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 405 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $177.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

