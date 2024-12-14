Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 14,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,812. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

