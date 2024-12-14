Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,812. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.55. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMRF. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.