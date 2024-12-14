ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.94. 226,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 203,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.21.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

