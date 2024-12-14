Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Sells $45,512.04 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 54,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $45,512.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,359.40. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 80 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $64.00.
- On Friday, December 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 20,903 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $17,140.46.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 76,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $60,198.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 25,631 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $18,710.63.
- On Monday, September 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,100 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $46,694.00.
Passage Bio Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:PASG opened at $0.76 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
PASG has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
