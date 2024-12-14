Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $178.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.58 and a 200 day moving average of $181.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

