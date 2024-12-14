Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $105.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

