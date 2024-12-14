Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after acquiring an additional 540,874 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $710,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $440.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.97%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

