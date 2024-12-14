Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 596.07 ($7.52) and traded as high as GBX 619.50 ($7.82). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 619.50 ($7.82), with a volume of 566,277 shares trading hands.

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,600.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 574.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 596.26.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -152,500.00%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

