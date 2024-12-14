Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 208.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

