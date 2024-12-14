Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $58,387.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,228 shares in the company, valued at $569,609.76. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $64,961.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,206.41. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,078,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

