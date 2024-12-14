PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.37. Approximately 192,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 169,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 76.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 151,910 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.