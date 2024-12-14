Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.40 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

