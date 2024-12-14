Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($33.42) and last traded at GBX 2,636 ($33.27), with a volume of 92895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,608 ($32.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,300 ($29.03) to GBX 2,800 ($35.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUS

Plus500 Stock Performance

About Plus500

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,471.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,401.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.