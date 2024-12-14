PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PositiveID Co. (OTCMKTS:PSID – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. PositiveID shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 32,699,898 shares traded.
PositiveID Stock Performance
PositiveID Company Profile
PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PositiveID
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for PositiveID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PositiveID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.