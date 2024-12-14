Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 2,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Power Assets Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.
About Power Assets
Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.
