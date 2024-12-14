Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94.45 ($1.19). Approximately 2,639,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,006,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.17).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

