ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the November 15th total of 413,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.83 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,632,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.