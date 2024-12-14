Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 1,470,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,596,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.36 ($0.04).

Providence Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.25.

About Providence Resources

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

