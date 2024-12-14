Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,478,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

PODD stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.37 and its 200-day moving average is $220.02.

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

