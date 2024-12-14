Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 13,380 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $67.62 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.