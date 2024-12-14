Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 13001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.
