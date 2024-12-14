Raymond James Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$61.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.07.

TSE PPL opened at C$54.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$43.64 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

