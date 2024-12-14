RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDHL

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 4.2 %

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 11,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.