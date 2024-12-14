Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 393.90 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 403.06 ($5.09). 6,655,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,469,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.40 ($5.24).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.94) to GBX 465 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 386.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 426.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,584.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Brian Baldwin bought 7,500,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £30,975,000 ($39,095,039.76). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

