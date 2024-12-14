RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of RH worth $151,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 308.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $445.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 262.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.