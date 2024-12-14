Robert Sedran Sells 20,652 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Robert Sedran sold 20,652 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.97, for a total value of C$1,961,227.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE:CM opened at C$94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$59.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.16.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.