Robert Sedran Sells 20,652 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Robert Sedran sold 20,652 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.97, for a total value of C$1,961,227.51.
TSE:CM opened at C$94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$59.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
